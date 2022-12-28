Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Released, check how to download

SC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the admit card for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of SSC MPR. Candidates were waiting for the commission to release the admit card soon. Those who will appear for the SSC GD Constable Exam may download the admit card from ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 Exam Dates

As per the schedule released by the SSC, the SSC GD Constable exam will be held from January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023. Students without their admit cards will not be allowed to seat in the examination. They are advised to carry their admit card with identity proof at the examination center.

Know how to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, check the section of the regional website. Step 3. Now, click on the link for 'SSC MPR' website. Step 4. You will be directed to a new page. Step 5. Click on the link for "SSC GD Constable Admit Card.' Step 6. Submit your login credentials. Step 7. Your admit card will be displayed. Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The SSC GD Constable 2022 admit cards of the candidates have been released only for the MP region. Candidates should note that the SSC GD Constable 2022 admit cards for the other regions will be released soon on their regional website.

