SSC GD Constable 2024 results expected soon, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD 2024 results soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result of the Constable General Duty (GD) exam for Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam soon. Candidates will be able to access and check their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in, once released.

The qualified candidates will be able to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical examination, and document verification. The authority will soon announce official dates for the results. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for any updates.

This year, the SSC GD examination was conducted in a computer-based test format from February 20 to March 7. However, a re-examination was conducted on March 30 as many candidates reported technical glitches during the examination. On April 3, the provisional answer key was released and the objection window to raise objections against the answer key was active till April 10.

The results will now be released based on the final answer keys. The candidates will be able to download SSC GD 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

SSC GD 2024 Recruitment: How to check the results?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the tab 'Result' on the homepage.

Click on the link 'SSC GD Result 2024'.

A PDF file including the selected candidates and their roll numbers will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check the roll number, name, and qualifying status.

Save and download the pdf file for future reference.

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Final vacancy list

As per the latest announcement, the commission will recruit and fill up a total of 46,617 posts for Constable General Duty in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD). Candidates can check force-wise vacancies below:-