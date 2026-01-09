SSC exam schedule 2026-27 out at ssc.gov.in; details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam schedule 2026-27, the candidates can check and download SSC exam calendar on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC exam schedule 2026-27, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF link. SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF and take a print out.
How to download SSC exam schedule 2026-27 at ssc.gov.in
- Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
- Click on SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF link
- SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
SSC exam calendar 2026-27
JSA / LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2025
Registration process
March 16 to April 7, 2026
Tentative exam date
May 2026
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Registration process
March 16 to April 7, 2026
Tentative exam date
May 2026
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Registration process
March 16 to April 7, 2026
Tentative exam date
May 2026
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
March- April 2026
Tentative exam date
May- June 2026
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
March- April 2026
Tentative exam date
May- June 2026
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026
Tentative registration process
March- April 2026
Tentative exam date
May- June 2026
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
April- May 2026
Tentative exam date
July-September, 2026
Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
April- May 2026
Tentative exam date
August-September, 2026
Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
April- May 2026
Tentative exam date
August-September, 2026
Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
June- July 2026
Tentative exam date
September-November, 2026
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026
Tentative registration process
May- June 2026
Tentative exam date
October-November, 2026
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027
Tentative registration process
September- October 2026
Tentative exam date
January- November 2026.
