SSC exam schedule 2026-27 out at ssc.gov.in; details here SSC exam calendar 2026-27: The candidates can check and download SSC exam calendar on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. Know how to download SSC exam schedule 2026-27.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam schedule 2026-27, the candidates can check and download SSC exam calendar on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC exam schedule 2026-27, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF link. SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF and take a print out.

How to download SSC exam schedule 2026-27 at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF link

SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC exam schedule 2026-27 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC exam calendar 2026-27

JSA / LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2025

Registration process

March 16 to April 7, 2026

Tentative exam date

May 2026

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Registration process

March 16 to April 7, 2026

Tentative exam date

May 2026

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Registration process

March 16 to April 7, 2026

Tentative exam date

May 2026

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

March- April 2026

Tentative exam date

May- June 2026

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

March- April 2026

Tentative exam date

May- June 2026

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026

Tentative registration process

March- April 2026

Tentative exam date

May- June 2026

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

April- May 2026

Tentative exam date

July-September, 2026

Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

April- May 2026

Tentative exam date

August-September, 2026

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

April- May 2026

Tentative exam date

August-September, 2026

Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

June- July 2026

Tentative exam date

September-November, 2026

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026

Tentative registration process

May- June 2026

Tentative exam date

October-November, 2026

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027

Tentative registration process

September- October 2026

Tentative exam date

January- November 2026.

For details on SSC exam schedule 2026-27, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.