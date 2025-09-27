SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in; vacancies, eligibility criteria - details SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration 2025: The recruitment drive will be held for 3,073 posts; 2861 posts for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs, 212 SI posts in Delhi Police. Candidates can apply till October 16 on the official website- ssc.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Delhi Police Sub-Inspectors and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) posts. The candidates can apply for Delhi Police SI, CAPF post on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive will be held for 3,073 vacancies; 2861 vacant posts for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs, 212 SI vacancies in Delhi Police.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration process dates: September 26 to October 16

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: October 16

Last date and time for online fee payment: October 17

Application form correction dates: October 24 to 26

Computer-based exam schedule: November- December.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The minimum educational qualification for the post is Bachelor's degree. Candidates must be a citizen of India, Nepal or Bhutan.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the post is 25 years. Category-wise, SC/ ST candidates will get 5 years of age relaxation, OBC- 3 years. For category-wise age relaxation, please visit the SSC website.

Application fee: The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. While the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, ex-serviceman are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection process: The candidates have to go through Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) to be eligible for SI, CAPF posts.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration 2025: How to apply at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF posts-

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration link Fill the application form with details Upload required documents Pay application fee and click on submit Save SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF application form pdf Take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.