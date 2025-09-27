SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in; vacancies, eligibility criteria - details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Delhi Police Sub-Inspectors and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) posts. The candidates can apply for Delhi Police SI, CAPF post on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive will be held for 3,073 vacancies; 2861 vacant posts for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs, 212 SI vacancies in Delhi Police.
SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Important dates
- Registration process dates: September 26 to October 16
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: October 16
- Last date and time for online fee payment: October 17
- Application form correction dates: October 24 to 26
- Computer-based exam schedule: November- December.
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualifications: The minimum educational qualification for the post is Bachelor's degree. Candidates must be a citizen of India, Nepal or Bhutan.
Age limit: The upper age limit for the post is 25 years. Category-wise, SC/ ST candidates will get 5 years of age relaxation, OBC- 3 years. For category-wise age relaxation, please visit the SSC website.
Application fee: The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. While the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, ex-serviceman are exempted from payment of fee.
Selection process: The candidates have to go through Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) to be eligible for SI, CAPF posts.
SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration 2025: How to apply at ssc.gov.in
The candidates can follow these steps to apply for SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF posts-
- Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
- Click on SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF registration link
- Fill the application form with details
- Upload required documents
- Pay application fee and click on submit
- Save SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF application form pdf
- Take a hard copy out of it.
For details on SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.