SSC CPO Recruitment: Revised exam dates for SI in Delhi Police, CAPF 2023 - Check updated schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CPO Revised exam dates released

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the rescheduling of tier 2 of SI in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam 2023. The notice can be read at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the tier 2 exam for the sub-inspector post in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2023 has been rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. Now, the SSC CPO Tier 2 exam will be conducted on January 8, which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 12.

The official notice reads, 'Due to unavoidable circumstances, Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 has been re-scheduled to be held on 08.01.2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 22.12.2023. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates.

On October 25, the commission declared the tier one results for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The tier one exam was conducted from October 3 to 6. Shortlisted candidates were allowed to appear in the PET PST exam 2023 which was conducted from 14th November 2023 at various exam centres. Only those who have been selected in the PST/PET are eligible to appear in tier 2.

This drive is being done to recruit 1,876 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF. The selection of the candidate will be based on the overall performance in Paper I, PET/PST, Paper II, and Medical Examination.

SSC SI Tier 2 exam pattern

The tier 2 exam consists of paper 2 focusing on the English language and comprehension. The question paper comprises 200 questions, carrying a maximum of 200 marks, and candidates will get two hours to complete the exam. The exam aims to assess candidates' proficiency in the English language and their understanding of written content. Based on the performance in the tier 2, candidates will be selected for the medical exam.