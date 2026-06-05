SSC CHT paper two result 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; 1722 candidates qualify

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for SSC CHT exam can check the result on the official website - ssc.gov.in. A total of 1,722 candidates got qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). The schedule of PET/PST for the post of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF will be published on website of the Commission in due course, SSC notification mentioned.

How to download SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download rank-wise name list PDF. To download SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on rank-wise name list PDF link. SSC CHT paper two rank-wise name list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF link

SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC CHT rank-wise name list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC CHT cut off marks

General - 60

EWS - 50

SC - 40

ST - 40

OBC - 50.

How to download SSC CHT cut off list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download SSC CHT cut off list PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. To download SSC CHT cut off list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CHT cut off list PDF link. SSC CHT cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC CHT cut off list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHT cut off list PDF link

SSC CHT cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC CHT cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC CHT paper two result 2025, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.