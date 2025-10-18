SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025 date out; details here SSC CHSL tier one exam date 2025: SSC CHSL tier one exam will commence on November 12, 2025, the candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier one exam schedule 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL tier one exam date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) tier one exam 2025. SSC CHSL tier one exam will commence on November 12, 2025. The candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier one exam schedule 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

SSC has also introduced self-slot selection process for candidates to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date and shift as per their choice. For availing this facility, the candidates will have to login into the candidate portal and exercise their choice for city (out of 3 choices submitted at the time of application), date and shift. The candidate portal will be opened from October 22 to 28, 2025," SSC notification mentioned.