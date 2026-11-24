The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL tier one city intimation slip 2026. The candidates can check and download CHSL tier one city intimation slip PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL tier one exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 31, 2026.

How to download SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip. To download SSC CHSL tier one city slip pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CHSL tier one city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip 2026 PDF will be available for download, save SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save SSC CHSL tier one city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download SSC CHSL tier one admit card PDF

SSC CHSL tier one admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam. The admit card is expected to be released by November 30 and will be available for download on the official portal - ssc.gov.in.

To download SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on tier one hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in Click on SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials SSC CHSL tier one admit card PDF will be available for download Save SSC CHSL tier one hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC CHSL tier one exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

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