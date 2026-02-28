SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; how to download roll number-wise lists

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CHSL Tier 1 result 2025. The candidates can check and download CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier one exam was held between November 12 and 30, 2025.

The result has been released for LDC/JSA/Clerk-cum-Typist, DEO (Science Stream) and DEO (Other than Science Stream). The candidates can check and download SSC CHSL tier one roll number-wise lists PDF on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on tier one roll number-wise lists PDF. SSC CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise lists PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise lists PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise lists PDF link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise lists PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC CHSL Tier 1 roll number-wise lists PDF and take a print out.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off for LDC/ JSA/ Clerk-Cum-Typist

UR - 144.258

SC - 125.40

ST - 115.25

OBC- 143.83

EWS- 141.42

SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off for DEO/ DEO Grade A

UR - 169.54

SC - 157.72

ST - 152.78

OBC - 169.49

EWS - 169.54.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. To download SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on tier one cut off PDF link. SSC CHSL tier one cut off PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC CHSL tier one cut off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC CHSL Tier One Result 2025: Qualifying marks

The candidate should have secure minimum qualifying marks in tier 1 of the exam as follows-

UR: 30 per cent

OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent

All other categories: 20 per cent.

For details on SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.