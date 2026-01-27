SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2025 at ssc.gov.in; steps to download scorecard PDF SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2025: The candidates can check and download CHSL Tier 1 scorecard PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Know how to download CHSL Tier 1 scorecard.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL Tier 1 result 2025 will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download CHSL Tier 1 scorecard PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL tier one exam 2025 was held from November 12 to 30.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CHSL tier one scorecard PDF. To download SSC CHSL tier one scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on CHSL tier one scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2025 PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2025 will be released soon on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The candidates can check and download CHSL Tier 1 final answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC CHSL tier one final answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on CHSL Tier 1 final answer key PDF link. Save SSC CHSL tier one final answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2025 PDF link

Save SSC CHSL tier one final answer key 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

SSC CHSL Tier One Result 2025: Qualifying marks

The candidate should have secure minimum qualifying marks in tier 1 of the exam as follows-

UR: 30 per cent

OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent

All other categories: 20 per cent.

For details on SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.