SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2023 released, check direct link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can download the final answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

On September 27, the commission declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam. In order to ensure greater transparency in the exam system, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys with question papers on its website. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2023?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2023'

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the direct link to the answer keys

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, password and click on the login button

SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2023 direct download link

Candidates should note that the facility for downloading SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023 will be available for one month. i.e. October 17 to 31. Candidates can directly access the SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key download link by clicking on the above link. Candidates may also check their individual marks by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission during this period.

What's next?

All those who have been declared successful in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 can appear for Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam scheduled to be held on November 2. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for changes in the schedule, if any, reads official notice.