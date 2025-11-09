SSC CHSL admit card 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; direct link to download To download SSC CHSL admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CHSL hall ticket link.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL 2025 admit card. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2025 will be conducted from November 12. Candidates who will appear for the SSC CHSL exam 2025 can download their admit cards from the official website -- ssc.nic.in.

To download SSC CHSL admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CHSL hall ticket link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SSC CHSL hall ticket 2025 link will appear on the screen for download, save SSC CHSL admit card PDF and take a print out.

SSC CHSL admit card 2025: How to download at ssc.gov.in

The SSC will conduct the CHSL exam for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the next stage exam. The selection for SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi.

For details on SSC CHSL exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.