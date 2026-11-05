SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in; know how to raise objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) tier one answer key 2026. The candidates can check and download SSC CGL tier one exam answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 30 to October 28, 2026. The candidates who wish to raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key can do so on the official website - ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier one answer key objection window link will be activated till November 7, 2026, they need to pay an answer key objection window fee of Rs 50.

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CGL tier 1 answer key PDF. To check and download SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF link. SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf link

SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf will appear on the screen for download

Save SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objections on SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2026



The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, and submit answers, supported documents. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, SSC will release the CGL tier one result. SSC CGL tier one result once released, will be available on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC CGL tier one exam 2026, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.

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