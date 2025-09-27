SSC CGL Tier-1 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at ssc.gov.in SSC CGL Tier-1 answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for SSC CGL tier one exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in, once released. They can also raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) tier one answer key. The candidates who had appeared for SSC CGL tier one exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in, once released. They can also raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL tier one exam was held from September 12 to 26, and around 13.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities, except a centre in Mumbai where there was a fire incident.

Following the exam, SSC will now release the CGL tier one answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. To check and download SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF link. SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

SSC CGL tier one answer key 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf link

SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf will appear on the screen for download

Save SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf and take a print out.

SSC CGL Tier-1 answer key 2025: Steps to raise objections at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, and submit answers, supported documents. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, SSC will release the CGL tier one result. SSC CGL tier one result once released, will be available on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC CGL tier one exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.