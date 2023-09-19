SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 OUT at ssc.nic.in, Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 declared

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Examination 2023 today, September 19. The official website-- ssc.nic.in is hosting the SSC CGL result for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, AAOs, JSOs and SI Grade-II. Candidates will not have to use any login details to access the SSC CGL merit list.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27, 2023 at the designated exam centres. Candidates will be able to access and download their individual SSC CGL tier 1 scorecard by logging in through their login ID and password.

As per the official release, a total of 81,752 aspirants have qualified for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam in the computer based test (CBT) format from October 25 to 27, 2023. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in SSC CGL tier 2, tier 3 and interview.

How to Check SSC CGL Result 2023

Candidates can check their SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Result Tab on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Select the desired result link and the merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search your name or roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key

Step 5: Download the merit list pdf and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023