SSC calendar 2025-26 released for various important exams, CGL Tier 1 to be held in August - check full list

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2025-26, which includes important dates of various recruitment exams. The schedule begins with departmental exams, including JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC and ASO on June 8, followed by major competitive exams like combined graduate level (CGL) exam from August 13 to August 30, and the combined higher secondary level exam from September 8 to 18 in 2025.
The Stenographer exam for Group C and D category is scheduled to be conducted between August 6 and 11, 2025, while the sub-inspector exam in Delhi and CAPFs exam will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2025. Candidates can check tentative exam schedule for 2025-26 below in the table.
|Events
|Exam Date
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
|June 8
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
|June 8
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024
|June 8
|Selection Post Examination, Phase- XIII, 2025
|24 July to 4 August,
2025
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025
|6 Aug to 11 Aug, 2025
|Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025
|12 Aug, 2025
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier 1)
|13 August - 30 August, 2025
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 Paper 1
|1 Sep to 6 Sep, 2025
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 Tier 1
|8 Sep to 18 Sep, 2025
|Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025
|20 Sep to 24 Oct, 2025
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025
|27 Oct to 31 Oct, 2025
|Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|Nov - Dec 2025
|Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|Nov - Dec 2025
|Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|Nov - Dec 2025
|Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|Nov - Dec 2025
|Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)
|Jan - Feb 2026
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026
|Jan - Feb 2026
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)
|Mar-26
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE)
|March 26
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE)
|March 26