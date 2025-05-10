SSC calendar 2025-26 released for various important exams, CGL Tier 1 to be held in August - check full list SSC calendar 2025-26 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those who registered themselves for the exams can download the time table from the official website of SSC.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2025-26, which includes important dates of various recruitment exams. The schedule begins with departmental exams, including JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC and ASO on June 8, followed by major competitive exams like combined graduate level (CGL) exam from August 13 to August 30, and the combined higher secondary level exam from September 8 to 18 in 2025.

The Stenographer exam for Group C and D category is scheduled to be conducted between August 6 and 11, 2025, while the sub-inspector exam in Delhi and CAPFs exam will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2025. Candidates can check tentative exam schedule for 2025-26 below in the table.