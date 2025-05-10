Advertisement
SSC calendar 2025-26 released for various important exams, CGL Tier 1 to be held in August - check full list

SSC calendar 2025-26 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those who registered themselves for the exams can download the time table from the official website of SSC.

SSC calendar 2025-26 released for various exams
SSC calendar 2025-26 released for various exams Image Source : File
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal
Published: 2025-05-10
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2025-26, which includes important dates of various recruitment exams. The schedule begins with departmental exams, including JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC and ASO on June 8, followed by major competitive exams like combined graduate level (CGL) exam from August 13 to August 30, and the combined higher secondary level exam from September 8 to 18 in 2025.

The Stenographer exam for Group C and D category is scheduled to be conducted between August 6 and 11, 2025, while the sub-inspector exam in Delhi and CAPFs exam will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2025. Candidates can check tentative exam schedule for 2025-26 below in the table.

Events Exam Date
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)  June 8
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) June 8
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024 June 8
Selection Post Examination, Phase- XIII, 2025 24 July to 4 August,

2025 
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 6 Aug to 11 Aug, 2025
Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 12 Aug, 2025 
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier 1) 13 August - 30 August, 2025 
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 Paper 1 1 Sep to 6 Sep, 2025
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 Tier 1 8 Sep to 18 Sep, 2025 
Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025 20 Sep to 24 Oct, 2025 
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025   27 Oct to 31 Oct, 2025
Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025  Nov - Dec 2025
Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Nov - Dec 2025
Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Nov - Dec 2025
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 Nov - Dec 2025
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE) Jan - Feb 2026
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 Jan - Feb 2026
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE) Mar-26
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 Paper-I (CBE) March 26
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE)		 March 26

 

