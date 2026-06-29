SSC ASO LDCE registration 2026 begins at ssc.gov.in; apply for 341 vacancies, details here

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the application process for the 341 vacancies in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The candidates who wish to apply for SSC ASO LDCE vacancies can do so on the official website - ssc.gov.in till July 16.

SSC ASO LDCE 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: June 25

Last date to apply online: July 16

Last date to submit printed forms: July 23

Last Date for candidates posted abroad/ Andaman & Nicobar/ Lakshadweep: July 30.

Computer-based exam: August.

How to apply for SSC ASO LDCE post at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can apply for SSC ASO LDCE post on the official website - ssc.gov.in. To apply for SSC ASO LDCE post, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC ASO LDCE registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay SSC ASO LDCE application fee and click on submit. Save SSC ASO LDCE submitted document PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC ASO LDCE registration link

Fill SSC ASO LDCE application form with details and upload required documents

Pay SSC ASO LDCE application fee and click on submit

Save SSC ASO LDCE submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

For the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), candidates must be serving as Upper Division Grade Officers of the Central Secretariat Clerical Service and need to complete at least six years as of July 1.

For the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), candidates need to serve in the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) grade and should complete a minimum of six years of approved service as of July 1, 2025.

SSC ASO LDCE Exam 2026

SSC ASO LDCE computer-based test is scheduled to be held in August at exam centres located in Delhi-NCR. Both papers are objective-type, consist of 150 marks each, the duration of the paper is 3 hours. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

For details on SSC ASO LDCE exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

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