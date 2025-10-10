SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 result 2025 out at sebaonline.org; how to download scorecard PDF SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the ADRE grade 3 exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

New Delhi:

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has declared the result for the ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the ADRE grade 3 exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. The login credentials to download SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 scorecard PDF are- application number and password.

SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Visit the official websites- assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Click on SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard link

Use application number and password as the required login credentials

SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

Meanwhile, SLPRB, Assam has announced the final result for Constables, SI, other posts on the official website- slprbassam.in. The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

