SLPRB Assam Police final result 2025 out at slprbassam.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has announced the final result for the Constables, SI, other posts recruitment exams. The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam was held on January 5, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SLPRB Assam Police Final Result 2025: How to download scorecard at slprbassam.in

Visit the official website- slprbassam.in

Click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard and take a print out.

The qualified candidates in the SLPRB Assam Police written test have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Efficiency Test consists of running and long jump.

SLPRB Assam Police PET standards

Running: The men must run 1,600 meters approximately, while 800 meters for women

Long jump: For men, a minimum of 335 cm is required, while 224 cm for women.

The SLPRB Assam Police recruitment drive is being held for-

Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police- 144 posts Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO- 7 posts Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions- 51 posts Constable, Assam Commando Battalions- 164 posts.

For details on SLPRB Assam Police recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official website- slprbassam.in.