Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: slprbassam.in result, download scorecard link

  Live SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: slprbassam.in result, download scorecard link

SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Download scorecard at slprbassam.in.
SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Download scorecard at slprbassam.in. Image Source : Image: slprbassam.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the final result for Constables, SI, other posts on the official website- slprbassam.in. The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025: How to download scorecard at slprbassam.in

  • Visit the official website- slprbassam.in
  • Click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link
  • Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials
  • SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download
  • Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard and take a print out. 

Live updates :SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:36 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: Steps to download scorecard

    1. Visit the official website- slprbassam.in
    2. Click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link
    3. Enter login credentials- application number, candidate's name, date of birth
    4. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download
    5. Save it and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 11:33 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: How to download scorecard

    To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: Websites to check result

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 is available on the official website- slprbassam.in.  

     

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: How to check result

    The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the final result for Constables, SI exam 2025. Check result at slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Assam ADRE Grade 3 result out

    The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has announced the result for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 3 exam 2025. 

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Selection process

    The selection process of the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exams are- Written, PST/PET, Viva-Voce.  

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Result at slprbassam.in

    The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be available on the official website- slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Result shortly at slprbassam.in

    The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official portal- slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Alternative website to check result

    The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 website is slprbassam.in. The candidates can check result on the official portal- slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: Direct link to check result

    The direct link to check SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 is slprbassam.in. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live: When was exam held?

    The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam was held on January 5, 2025.  

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Download scorecard link

    The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final download scorecard PDF link is slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Official portal to check result

    The official portal to check SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 is slprbassam.in.  

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result (OUT?) Live: Ways to download scorecard PDF

    To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result (OUT?) Live: What next

    The qualified candidates in the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam 2025 have to appear for the PET round.  

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: How to download scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official website- slprbassam.in
    2. Click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link
    3. Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials
    4. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download
    5. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard and take a print out. 
  • 11:04 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Check result time

    The final Results of the below mentioned Recruitments will be uploaded on 10/10/2025 at 11:30 A.M on the website of SLPRB (www.slprbassam.in) and concerned Departments, SLPRB Assam release read.  

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Post-wise vacancies

    • Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police- 144 posts
    • Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO- 7 posts
    • Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions- 51 posts
    • Constable, Assam Commando Battalions- 164 posts. 
  • 11:01 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: When and where to check result

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be announced after 11:30 am today. The candidates can check result at slprbassam.in. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Result time

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be released soon after 11:30 am.  

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Website to download scorecard PDF

    The official website to download SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF is slprbassam.in.  

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: How to check result at slprbassam.in

    The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- slprbassam.in.  

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result (OUT?) live: Direct link to check result

    The direct link to check SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result is slprbassam.in.  

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Download scorecard login credentials

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI download scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. 

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Result website

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 website to download scorecard is slprbassam.in. 

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Result release time

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be available on the official website- slprbassam.in from 11:30 am.  

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT?) Live: When is result

    SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 will be released shortly on the official website- slprbassam.in. The login credentials to download scorecard are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Assam Police
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\