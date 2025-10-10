Live SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 (OUT) Live: slprbassam.in result, download scorecard link SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the final result for Constables, SI, other posts on the official website- slprbassam.in. The candidates who had appeared for the SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final exam can check the result on the official portal- slprbassam.in. The SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- slprbassam.in and click on SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SLPRB Assam Constables, SI final result 2025: How to download scorecard at slprbassam.in