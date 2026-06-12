Meet Raipur girl Charu Pandey, who cleared 19 govt job exams at 23, now set for Presidential honour

New Delhi:

Every year, millions of Indians appear for government jobs, but only few, less than 0.5 per cent could succeed in heavily competitive recruitment exams, as per LinkedIn. But, Raipur girl Charu Pandey has made a miracle by not cracking one or two, but 19 government job exams at the age of 23.

Charu cleared several major recruitment exams like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC GD, SSC CPO, IBPS PO and SBI. She also qualified recruitment tests conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), including NTPC and Group D exams.

Charu will get presidential honour for the success, she has been invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be honoured with 'At-Home' award on Independence Day.

Charu's preparation strategy

At present, Charu is working as an Assistant Auditor in the Chennai office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. She hailed her consistency in preparation for the success. "It was never in my mind that I would be able to crack 19 exams. My goal was to get a government job. The most important thing has been time management. I used to study by managing my time properly. I was not focused on completing the entire syllabus, whatever I did study, I gave it my 100 per cent.

I would like to say to the students that if we are preparing for something and it does not get cleared, we should re-attempt it. Every single time, we will learn something new," Charu told news agency PTI.

List of government job exams cleared

SSC CGL

SSC CHSL

SSC MTS

SSC GD

SSC CPO

IBPS PO

IBPS Clerk

SBI PO

SBI Clerk

RRB NTPC

RRB Group D

CG SI

Delhi Police

CG NHM

Transport Sub Inspector

SSC CGL (2023)

SSC CHSL (2023)

SSC MTS (2023)

RRB Group D (2023).

Social Media reactions

Charu got a huge praise for her success in recruitment exams, but lots of people questioned the reason behind the logic in appearing in so many competitive exams.

"Heartiest congratulations to Raipur’s Charu Pandey on clearing 19 competitive exams at just 23 and earning the prestigious ‘At-Home’ honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A true inspiration for India’s youth. Wishing her continued success," One X user wrote.

“What exceptional contribution has been made to deserve this award. Recognition should be based on genuine achievement and service, not just exam results," another X user posted.

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