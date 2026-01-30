SEBI Grade A result 2026 out at sebi.gov.in; know how to download merit list PDF SEBI Grade A result 2026: The candidates can check SEBI Grade A phase one exam result on the official website- sebi.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Grade A phase one exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check result on the official website- sebi.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The SEBI Grade A phase one exam 2026 was held on January 10.

The candidates can follow these steps to check SEBI Grade A phase one exam result 2026 on the official website- sebi.gov.in. To download SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sebi.gov.in and click on SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- sebi.gov.in

Click on SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The candidates who have cleared SEBI Grade A phase one exam will now appear for the phase two exam followed by interview. The SEBI Grade A phase two exam is scheduled to be held on February 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 135 vacancies for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts.

For details on SEBI Grade A recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- sebi.gov.in.