SEBI Grade A result 2026 out at sebi.gov.in; know how to download merit list PDF

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Grade A phase one exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check result on the official website- sebi.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The SEBI Grade A phase one exam 2026 was held on January 10.
- Visit the official website- sebi.gov.in
- Click on SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.