Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. SEBI Grade A result 2026 out at sebi.gov.in; know how to download merit list PDF

SEBI Grade A result 2026 out at sebi.gov.in; know how to download merit list PDF

SEBI Grade A result 2026: The candidates can check SEBI Grade A phase one exam result on the official website- sebi.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.

Check SEBI Grade A result 2026 at sebi.gov.in.
Check SEBI Grade A result 2026 at sebi.gov.in. Image Source : sebi.gov.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Grade A phase one exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check result on the official website- sebi.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The SEBI Grade A phase one exam 2026 was held on January 10. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check SEBI Grade A phase one exam result 2026 on the official website- sebi.gov.in. To download SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sebi.gov.in and click on SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- sebi.gov.in  
  • Click on SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save SEBI Grade A phase one scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

The candidates who have cleared SEBI Grade A phase one exam will now appear for the phase two exam followed by interview. The SEBI Grade A phase two exam is scheduled to be held on February 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 135 vacancies for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. 

For details on SEBI Grade A recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- sebi.gov.in.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Sebi Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\