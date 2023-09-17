SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 439 managerial post begins, apply at sbi.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 registration begins

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India, SBI has started registrations for recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer posts on the official website-- sbi.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the online application form for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023-24 between September 16 and October 6, 2023.

SBI is conducting the Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment to fill a total of 439 posts of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Chief Manager in various departments. The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of December 2023 or January 2024. The admit card download link will be activated 10 days before the exam date.

SBI SCO Notification 2023 Dates

Online registration starts: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Registration closes: October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023 SBI SCO exam date: December 2023/ January 2024

December 2023/ January 2024 SBI SCO admit card: 10 days before exam

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Prelims 2023: Important notice for exam centre change released, get link here

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of post: Specialist Cadre Officer

Number of posts: 439

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic and Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a recognised university.

Age Limit: The age limit varies according to the post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly for detailed eligibility criteria.

Application Fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Whereas, candidates from SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from any fee payment.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section and click on the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer application form 2023 link

Step 3: Key in the required details including personal and academic and cross-verify them

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further references.

SBI SCO Notification 2023