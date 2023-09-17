SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 439 managerial post begins, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India, SBI has started registrations for recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer posts on the official website-- sbi.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the online application form for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023-24 between September 16 and October 6, 2023.
SBI is conducting the Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment to fill a total of 439 posts of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Chief Manager in various departments. The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of December 2023 or January 2024. The admit card download link will be activated 10 days before the exam date.
SBI SCO Notification 2023 Dates
- Online registration starts: September 16, 2023
- Registration closes: October 6, 2023
- SBI SCO exam date: December 2023/ January 2024
- SBI SCO admit card: 10 days before exam
SBI SCO Vacancy 2023 Details
Name of post: Specialist Cadre Officer
Number of posts: 439
SBI SCO Vacancy 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic and Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a recognised university.
Age Limit: The age limit varies according to the post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly for detailed eligibility criteria.
Application Fee
Candidates from General, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Whereas, candidates from SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from any fee payment.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Online Registration Steps
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer posts.
Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: Go to the 'Careers' section and click on the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer application form 2023 link
Step 3: Key in the required details including personal and academic and cross-verify them
Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees
Step 5: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further references.