SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 probationary officers; check eligibility criteria, age limit, details

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released recruitment notification for the Probationary Officer (PO) post. There are 1500 vacancies on offer, the last date to apply for PO post is July 7, 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for SBI PO post can do so on the official website - sbi.co.in.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interview. Candidates are advised to check the essential details like educational qualification, experience, how to apply, fee, and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2026. (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.)

Selection Criteria

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process: Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those who qualify prelims exam will be called for the mains exam, and those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for the interview round.

Application Fee

The general category candidates (Unreserved / EWS/ OBC) need to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwBD) do not required to pay registration fee.

How to apply

The candidates can apply for SBI PO post on the official website - sbi.co.in. To apply for SBI PO post, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.co.in and click on registration link. It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Fill out application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in Click on 'registration link' It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your details On successful registration, proceed with the application form Fill out application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For details on SBI PO Recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.co.in.