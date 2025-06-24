SBI PO Recruitment 2025-26: Registration opens for 541 vacancies, check how to apply, fee, and more SBI PO Recruitment 2025-26 Registration has been opened. Candidates who are willing to apply for the SBI PO 2025 recruitment can do so by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the recruitment procedure for appointment as Probationary Officers. Candidates who are willing to apply for the SBI PO 2025 recruitment can do so by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. This recruitment aims to fill 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interview. Candidates are advised to check the essential details like educational qualification, experience, how to apply, fee, and more.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025-26: Important dates

Online registration, including Editing/ Modification of the Application by candidates: June 24 to July 14

Payment of Application Fee: June 24 to July 14

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters: 3rd / 4th week of July 2025 onwards

Phase I: Online Preliminary Examination July / August 2025

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination: August / September 2025

Download of Main Examination Call letter: August / September 2025

Phase-II: Online Main Examination: September 2025

Declaration of Result of Main Examination: September / October 2025

Download of Phase-III Call Letter: October/November 2025

Phase-III: Psychometric Test: October/November 2025

Interview & Group Exercises: October/November 2025

Declaration of Final Result: November/December 2025

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ OBC / PwBD candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training: July / August 2025

Conduct of Pre- Pre-Examination Training: July / August 2025

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 01, 2025. (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.)

Selection Criteria

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process: Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those who qualify prelims exam will be called for the mains exam, and those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for the interview round.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on 'registration link'.

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee