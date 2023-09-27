SBI PO Recruitment 2023 registration closing today, check direct link and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI PO Recruitment 2023 registration closing today, September 27.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023, SBI PO Recruitment 2023 registration: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration process for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (PO) today, September 27. All those who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can register themselves at the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

According to the schedule, registration began on September 7. This drive is being done to fill around 2,000 vacancies.

In order to apply for SBI PO recruitment, a candidate must be a graduate and between the age groups of 21 and 30 years old as of April 1, 2023. The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750 (general/EWS/OBC). The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category need not pay the application fee.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI PO Recruitment 2023 apply online'

Candidates are required to register themselves first and create login

After registration, proceed with the application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and take a printout of the application for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Exam date

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in the month of November 2023. However, the exact date has not been announced by the exam authority. Once the official date is announced, the same will be updated on indiatvnews.com as well. Candidates are advised to register themselves at the earliest as no applications will be accepted after the closure of the application window. The direct link to the SBI PO recuritment 2023 online applications can be accessed by scrolling down.

Direct link to apply online