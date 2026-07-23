SBI PO prelims admit card 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in; check exam dates, paper pattern

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) prelims exam 2026. SBI PO prelims hall ticket is available for download on the official website - sbi.bank.in, the login credentials required are - registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth. SBI PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 1 and 2, 2026.

How to download SBI PO prelims hall ticket 2026 pdf at sbi.bank.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SBI PO prelims hall ticket 2026 on the official websites - sbi.bank.in, ibpsreg.ibps.in. To download SBI PO prelims admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official websites - sbi.bank.in, ibpsreg.ibps.in and click on SBI PO prelims hall ticket link. Enter registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth as login credentials. SBI PO prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download. Save SBI PO prelims hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sbi.bank.in, ibpsreg.ibps.in

Click on SBI PO prelims hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth as login credentials

SBI PO prelims hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SBI PO prelims admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI PO prelims hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, exam centre address, other details.

SBI PO prelims exam dates: August 1 and 2.

SBI PO prelims shift timings

Shift One: 9 am - 10 am

Shift two: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Shift three: 2 pm - 3 pm

Shift four: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

SBI PO prelims paper pattern 2026

SBI PO prelims is an hour long screening test comprising 100 objective questions worth 100 marks. The paper consists of three sections - . It features three sections with strict individual time limits: 20 minutes each for English Language (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions), and Reasoning Ability (30 questions).

SBI PO prelims exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the SBI PO prelims hall ticket, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on SBI PO prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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