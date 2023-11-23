SBI PO Main 2023 admit card out on sbi.co.in, check exam date, call letter download link, easy steps and more

Follow us on Image Source : SBI SBI PO mains admit card download link available on sbi.co.in

SBI PO Main 2023 admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the main exam admit cards for the post of Probationary Officer Posts. All those who have qualified in the preliminary exam can download the SBI PO Main 2023 admit card from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The results of the preliminary exam were released on November 21.

The facility to download SBI PO Main Admit Card 2023 will remain available from November 22 to November 5. The candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Exam Date

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 will be held on 05th December 2023 at various exam centres across coutry. Those who have qualified for main exam are advised to download their call letters from the official website and save it for future reference. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card.

How to download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card?

Step 1 - Candidates are required to visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2 - Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment Of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2023-24/19) for main exam'

Step 3 - It will redirect you to the login window of admit card

Step 4 - Now, enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the login button

Step 5- SBI PO Main 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6- Download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

SBI PO Main 2023 admit card direct download link

SBI PO Main 2023 admit card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates can cross-check the details mentioned on their SBI PO Mains admit card 2023. In case of any mistake, they can contact the exam authority promptly before the exam. Here is the list of the details mentioned on the admit card.

Name of the candidate

Gender

Roll Number/Registration Number

Applicant Photograph

Main Exam Date

Shift timings

Candidate's date of birth

Father's name and mother's name

Category and Sub-Category

Name of exam centre

Test centre address

Post applied

Exam Name

Exam Duration

Exam Centre Code

Essential instructions for the exam

Signature of the candidate and counsellor

Direct link to download