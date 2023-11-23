SBI PO Main 2023 admit card out on sbi.co.in, check exam date, call letter download link, easy steps and more

SBI PO Main 2023 admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the main exam admit cards for the post of Probationary Officer Posts. All those who have qualified in the preliminary exam can download the SBI PO Main 2023 admit card from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The results of the preliminary exam were released on November 21.
The facility to download SBI PO Main Admit Card 2023 will remain available from November 22 to November 5. The candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website, sbi.co.in.
Exam Date
SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 will be held on 05th December 2023 at various exam centres across coutry. Those who have qualified for main exam are advised to download their call letters from the official website and save it for future reference. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card.
How to download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card?
Step 1 - Candidates are required to visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
Step 2 - Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment Of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2023-24/19) for main exam'
Step 3 - It will redirect you to the login window of admit card
Step 4 - Now, enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the login button
Step 5- SBI PO Main 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6- Download SBI PO Main 2023 admit card and save it for future reference
SBI PO Main 2023 admit card direct download link
SBI PO Main 2023 admit card: Details mentioned on admit card
Candidates can cross-check the details mentioned on their SBI PO Mains admit card 2023. In case of any mistake, they can contact the exam authority promptly before the exam. Here is the list of the details mentioned on the admit card.
- Name of the candidate
- Gender
- Roll Number/Registration Number
- Applicant Photograph
- Main Exam Date
- Shift timings
- Candidate's date of birth
- Father's name and mother's name
- Category and Sub-Category
- Name of exam centre
- Test centre address
- Post applied
- Exam Name
- Exam Duration
- Exam Centre Code
- Essential instructions for the exam
- Signature of the candidate and counsellor