SBI PO final result 2025 declared, how to download scorecards? SBI PO final result 2025 has been declared by the State Bank of India. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the final results of the Probationary Officer 2025 exam. Candidates who took the SBI PO 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. SBI PO final result 2025 is available in the form of a PDF, containing the list of the roll numbers of the candidates provisionally selected. The recruitment process comprises three stages - prelims, mains and interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted will receive their appointment letters shortly. The exam authority has scheduled the joining from July 5 to 10.

“The final merit list arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category,” the recruitment body said in a statement.

How to download SBI PO final result 2025?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SBI PO final result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

SBI PO final result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Sthe BI PO final result 2025 for future reference.

SBI PO final result 2025

The selected candidates may be offered appointment in the Bank subject to their completing other formalities such as verification of credentials, certificates, satisfactory reports from the references, medical examination and verification of antecedents, etc. The selected candidates, after appointment, shall be on probation as per the existing Bank’s recruitment Policy in force / amended/ modified from time to time, for the post of probationary officer. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to his/ her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Bank. This drive was conducted to recruit 600 vacancies in different departments of banks. Candidates can check the official website for the latest updates.