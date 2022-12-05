SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Released! check direct link to download and prelims exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: The admit card for SBI PO 2022 is out now! candidates who applied for the SBI PO prelims exam will now be able to save and download their admit card from the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI). The SBI PO exam is being conducted for the post of Probationary Officer. As per the schedule released by the State Bank of India (SBI), the prelims exam will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates must note that SBI PO Prelims Admit Card has been released, but the link is inactive right now. Once, the link will get activated, registered candidates will be able to download their admit card soon.

Check Direct Link to dowload SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022

As per the official website, the link will be activated soon. The page reads 'Call letter Download will start soon.' Candidates have to wait for the link to get activated. Through SBI PO Exam 2022, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled. A candidate will get selected only if he qualifies for all three stages. This is a three-stage exam that includes prelims, mains and psychometric tests. Candidates will have to qualify for these three tests to get selected.

SBI will select the candidates based on three stages. The first stage is Prelims Exam. If a candidate qualifies for the Prelims he would have to appear for the main examination. The third stage of the selection process is the psychometric test. The prelim exams will include objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will be asked objective-type questions for 200 marks and descriptive-type questions for 50 marks in the main exams.

The last stage is the psychometric test which includes interviews and group exercises. Candidates should be prepared for the interview and the group exercises as these are as important as the previous two. Questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English will be asked of the students in the prelims exam. A candidate will only get selected for the next round if he scores more than the cut-off marks. Candidates should note that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the main and the interview round.

Also Read: 30 IIT students bag over Rs 1 crore packages; Rs 2.15 crore top offer at placement | DETAILS

Also Read: IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2022: Registration to start tomorrow