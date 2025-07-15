SBI PO 2025 prelims admit cards expected to be released soon, when and where to download SBI PO 2025 prelims admit cards will be released soon. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details. Check exam date, admit card date, and other details.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the Probationary Officers Prelims admit cards soon. Candidates who applied for SBI PO recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website - sbi.co.in.

According to the official schedule, the SBI will release the admit cards for the PO prelims exam in the third or fourth week of July 2025. The exam will be conducted in July/August, and the results will be declared in August/September. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates can download their SBI PO Prelims admit card by following the simple steps below.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Cards?

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in.

Go to the 'careers' page.

Now, click on 'current openings'.

It will redirect you to a new page where a new window will appear.

You need to click on the "Probationary Officer Recruitment" tab.

Now, click on it, and it will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your credentials and submit.

SBI PO Prelims admit cards will appear on screen.

Download and save SBI PO Prelims admit cards for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims admit cards: Details on call letters

Name of the candidate

Gender

Roll Number/Registration Number

Applicant Photograph

Prelims Exam Date

Shift Timings

Candidate's Date of Birth

Father’s Name & Mother’s Name

Category & Sub Category

Name of Exam Centre

Test Centre Address

Post Applied

Examination Name

Time Duration of the Exam

Exam Centre Code

Essential instructions for the examination

Signature of candidate and exam counsellor

SBI PO prelims exam pattern

SBI PO prelims exam will have 100 objective-type questions from English, Reasoning and Quant. The total marks allotted to the prelims exam are 100. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SBI for latest updates.