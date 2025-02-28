SBI PO 2025 prelims admit cards out, how to download SBI PO 2025 prelims admit cards have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

SBI PO prelims admit card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer prelims 2025 exam admit cards. Candidates who registered for the SBI PO 2025 recruitment exam can download prelims call letters from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO 2025 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 16 and 24. The call letters for the prelims exam can downloaded by following the easy steps given below. SBI PO 2025 preliminary exam admit cards include the candidate's details including name, roll number, date of birth, password, details of exam centre, reporting time, shift timings, etc. In case of any error, candidates are advised to reach out to the concerned authority for rectification.

How to download SBI PO prelims admit card 2025?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Navigate the 'SBI PO prelims admit card 2025 download link'. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required credentials. SBI PO prelims admit card 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save SBI PO prelims admit card 2025 for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies, which include 240 positions for Unreserved (UR), 158 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 87 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 57 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 58 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's overall performance in the exam. The merit list will be treated as final. Candidates can directly download the SBI PO 2025 prelims admit card by clicking on the provided link in the article.

SBI PO 2025 prelims admit cards