SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last day today for 8,283 vacancies, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) or Clerk Posts soon. All those who are interested in applying for the above posts can submit their applications on the official website, sbi.co.in, as soon as possible. The deadline for submitting SBI Clerk 2023 applications along with the application fee is today, December 7. The last date for printing the application is December 12, 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 8,283 vacancies in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and interview. As per the official notification, the preliminary exam will be tentatively conducted in January 2024, and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their application forms.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in Click on the 'Career' tab It will redirect you to the notification page where you need to click on 'SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 online applications' Click on the 'registration' tab Enter your details and generate login credentials After registration, fill out the application form carefully Upload all documents, preview the application form, and remit the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 application direct link

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS category: Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM - No Fee

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Prelims Exam

Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2024. The exact date and time for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2023 will be communicated in due course of time. An online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows.