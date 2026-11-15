SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 when? Check download scorecard link, login credentials

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims exam result 2026 will be declared soon, the candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF on the official website- sbi.bank.in. The SBI Clerk prelims scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Prelims was held on September 26 and 27, 2026.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard at sbi.bank.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.bank.in and click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use their application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

SBI Clerk Mains exam date 2026

The qualified candidates in the SBI Clerk Prelims will appear for the Mains scheduled to be held on November 26. SBI Mains hall ticket will be available for download on the SBI portal three to four days before the exam.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2026

To download SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials. SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket will be available for download

Save SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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