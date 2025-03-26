SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon, when and where to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results using their credentials on the login page. Check latest updates.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam can download their results from the official website, sbi.co.in, once out.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 expected date and time

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam was conducted from February 22 to March 1 at various exam centres. The results for the same are expected to be announced soon. According to previous result trends, the result can be released at the end of March and the first week of April. However, the bank exam authority has not given any confirmation on the release of the results. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on official website of SBI.

SBI Clerk Main exam 2025 date announced

According to an official notification, those who qualify in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam will be called for mains exam, scheduled for April 10. The preliminary exam will be released shortly. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will be able to download their call letters for the main exam along with their results.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Click on the 'careers'

Click on 'SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your login credentials and submit.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interviews. For more details, stay tuned to the official website of SBI.