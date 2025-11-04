SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon at sbi.co.in; know how to download scorecard PDF SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will soon be available on the official website- sbi.co.in. Know how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims exam result 2025 will be announced soon, the candidates who had appeared for SBI Clerk Prelims can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use their application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

SBI Clerk answer key: How to check marks through answer key

SBI Clerk unofficial answer key is available on various portal shift-wise. To check and download SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on answer key link. SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can get to know marks of SBI Clerk prelims exam through unofficial answer key.

SBI Clerk Prelims Final Answer Key 2025: How to download at sbi.co.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SBI Clerk Prelims final answer key PDF. To download SBI Clerk Prelims final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on final answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Prelims final answer key PDF will be available for download, save SBI Clerk Prelims final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims exam, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.