SBI Clerk prelims cut off 2025: Check category-wise tentative cut offs SBI Clerk prelims cut off 2025: As per the difficulty level of the SBI Clerk Prelims exam, the experts have analysed the category-wise tentative cut-off this year. Check tentative cut off for general, OBC, SC, ST category.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims exam 2025 has been concluded. The SBI Clerk prelims was held in various shifts on September 20, 21 and 27. The candidates who had appeared for SBI Clerk prelims exam analysed it as moderately difficult. As per the difficulty level of the SBI Clerk Prelims exam, the experts have analysed the category-wise tentative cut-off this year.

SBI Clerk prelims tentative cut offs 2025

General: 69- 73

OBC- 68- 70

ST- 55- 58

SC- 59- 61

EWS- 70- 72.

SBI Clerk prelims cut-off: Factors influencing cut-off marks

Exam difficulty level: The cut-off marks of any exam depend on the difficulty level of the paper. The cut-off marks will go up if the difficulty level of the paper was easy, while tough papers reduce the cut-off marks.

Performance: The cut-off marks of an exam depend on the overall performance of candidates. The strong performance of candidates in an exam raises the cut-off marks.

Normalisation of marks: The difficulty level of every shift varied in an exam. Through normalisation of marks, the cut-off marks of every shift are adjusted to maintain balance in the exam.

Applicants: More the number of applicants, the cut-off marks of an exam will be increased. The lesser participation of candidates in an exam, will reduce the cut-off marks.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use their application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk answer key: How to check marks through answer key

SBI Clerk unofficial answer key is available on various portal shift-wise. To check and download SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on answer key link. SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can get to know marks of SBI Clerk prelims exam through unofficial answer key.

SBI Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims answer key will be released soon on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal- sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF will be available for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims exam, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.