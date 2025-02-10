SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 expected today, exam from February 22 - latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 today, February 10.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the Junior Associate- Customer Support and Sales (SBI Clerk) prelims exam from February 22 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be released today, February 10. Once out, the candidates will be able to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 can be accessed at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27 and 28, 2025. The official notice reads, ''Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be prepared to attend the Preliminary Exam."

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download Junior Associate Call Letters?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the credentials and click on 'submit'

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam will be of one hour for 100 marks. The question paper will have English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. There will be negative marking also, one-fourth marks of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SBI for the latest updates.