SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results to be released soon- when and where to download

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results of the clerk prelims exam 2025. All those who appeared in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results can be accessed at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025 at various exam centres.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results expected date

Media reports indicate that the results for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 are expected to be announced in the second or third week of March. The main exam is tentatively scheduled for March or April, as stated in the official notification. However, the bank has not yet specified the exact date and time for releasing the results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for the latest updates

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results: How to download?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to 'SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results'

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results for future reference.

What's next?

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March/April. The selection of the candidates will be done based on candidates' overall performance in the recruitment procedure. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches. For more details, stay tuned to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.