SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Result to be announced soon, when and where to download

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the SBI Clerk prelims 2024 exam results soon. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Associate Prelims Exam 2025 can check their results by visiting the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in, once released.

In order to download SBI Clerk Result 2025, the candidates are required to use their login details such as registration number, and date of birth. They can also follow the easy steps given below.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SBI Clerk Result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credential details.

SBI Clerk Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Check and download your SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam were conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. Those who will be selected in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Result expected date, what's next

The bank exam authority has scheduled the SBI Clerk mains 2025 exam for April 10 and 12. “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result,” reads the notification.

According to that, it is expected that the results for the prelims exam will be released soon on the official website. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will be able to download their call letters for the main exam along with their results.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam pattern

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam will have 190 questions, carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. The exam will be in an online objective-type format. Each test will have a separate timing. The questions in objective tests, except for the test of General English, will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interviews. For more details, stay tuned to the official website of SBI.