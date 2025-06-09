SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Soon: When and Where to download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India will soon release the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam results. Candidates who appeared for the SBI JA Clerk 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk main exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the country. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be released online only. Once the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 are declared, the candidates will be able to download cut-off marks along with the results. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on 'career opportunities'.

Click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Download and save the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for future reference.

What's next?

Those who qualify for the SBI Clerk Mains exam will be called for the Local Language Proficiency Test, which is mandatory for final selection. During this assessment, the candidates will be judged based on their reading, writing and speaking skills of the opted local language. Those who have studied the local language in their 10th and 12th board exams are not required to appear in the LPT. Only those candidates who qualify for this test will be considered for appointment. All aspirants are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.