The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for the mains exam 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can download their SBI Mains clerk admit card from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be held on November 26.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2026. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on the SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF link. Use the application number and date of birth as the login credentials. SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF link

Enter the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket will be available for download

Save the SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF and take a hard copy of it.

SBI Clerk prelims result 2026 OUT

SBI Clerk prelims result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download their scorecards in PDF format from the official website, sbi.bank.in. To download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.bank.in and click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link.

Use their application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website: sbi.bank.in

Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link

Enter the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save the scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in; how to download scorecard PDF