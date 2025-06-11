SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result Declared, How to Download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam results. Candidates who appeared for the SBI JA Clerk 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is available in the form of a PDF, containing the roll numbers of selected candidates. All those who have qualified in the written exam are eligible to appear in the Proficiency test in Local Languages. Details on the date and time will be communicated in due course of time.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025?

Candidates can download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. Click on 'career opportunities'. Click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025'. It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates. Download and save the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result

Language test

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.