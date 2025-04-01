SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card released, how to download call letters for Junior Associates? SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam can download call letters using their credentials on the login page. Check details.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for the mains exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can download their SBI Mains 2025 clerk admit cards from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam will be conducted on April 10 and 12 at various exam centres. Those who have successfully qualified SBI Clerk prelims 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login.

The facility of downloading SBI Clerk Main 2025 admit card will remain available till April 12. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The easy steps to download SBI Junior Associate call letters are given below.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Admit Cards: How to Download

1. Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

2. Click on 'Current Openings'.

3. Click on the notification link that reads, ' Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2023-24/27).'

4. It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the notification link 'Download main exam call letters'.

5. A login page will appear on the screen.

6. Enter your credentials and submit.

7. SBI Clerk 2025 mains admit cards will appear.

8. Download and save your SBI Clerk mains 2025 admit cards for future reference.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card

Exam Pattern

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes with 190 questions carry 200 marks across four sections such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the Objective tests, with 1/4 th of the marks assigned to each question deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates must achieve a minimum percentage of marks in the aggregate (5% relaxation available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates). The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be determined by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects are prescribed. Candidates can download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit cards directly by clicking on the above link.