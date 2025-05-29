SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Junior Associate results expected to be released soon, check updates SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 will soon be announced by the State Bank of India. Students awaiting the results can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check expected date, how to download, what's next recruitment step and other details.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India is expected to release Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains results soon. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Main exam was conducted from April 10 and 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the country, for recruitment to the 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. Students who will pass the exam will be called for a further recruitment exam. Aspirants will have to secure a minimum passing percentage of marks on aggregate in the mains exam. Five per cent relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved category, such as, SC / ST /OBC /PwBD /XS/ DXS.

SBI releases results for the Ladakh region

On May 28, SBI released the SBI Mains results for the Ladakh region. Aspirants who appeared for the SBI Clerk Ladakh UT, including Leh & Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) region, can get their SBI Clerk Mains results online by visiting the official website of SBI. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates for the Local Language Proficiency Test, which is mandatory for final selection. Only those candidates who qualify for this test will be considered for appointment.

How to download SBI Clerk Main Result 2025?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SBI Current Openings' tab.

It will redirect you to the 'Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)' advertisement.

Click on the 'SBI Clerk Result Download link'.

You will be redirected to a PDF, which contains the roll number of selected candidates.

Download and save SBI Clerk Result for future reference.

What after the results?

Those who qualify SBI Clerk Result will be called for the Local Language Proficiency Test, which is mandatory for final selection. During this assessment, the candidates will be judged based on their reading, writing and speaking skills of the opted local language. Those who have studied the local language in their 10th and 12th board exams are not required to appear in the LPT. Only those candidates who qualify for this test will be considered for appointment. All aspirants are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.