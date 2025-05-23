SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 likely to be declared today, when and where to download Junior Associate Scorecards SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 is expected to announced today, May 23. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. Check expected date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the results of the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam today, May 23. Students who appeared for the SBI Junior Associate Main 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk mains 2025 exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, at various exam centres. SBI Clerk mains expected cut off 2025 for different states is also expected to be out along with the results. Once the results are declared, students can download SBI Clerk Main 2025 exam results by following the steps below.

How to download SBI Clerk Main Result 2025?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on the 'current opening' section.

Navigate the link to the 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) - Advt No: CRPD/CR/2023-24/27'.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Phase 2 Result for SBI Junior Associate for Exam Held on April 10 & 12, 2025''.

A PDF will appear on the screen, containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Download SBI Clerk Main 2025 result and save it for future reference.

What's next?

Those who qualify SBI mains 2025 exam, will be called for a Language Proficiency Test. After clearing this test, they will undergo document verification before receiving an appointment.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 13,735 vacancies for Junior Associate Positions. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their overall performance in the prelims, mains, and language proficiency test. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of SBI for latest updates.