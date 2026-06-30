SBI apprentice admit card 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in; check paper pattern, exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the apprentice recruitment exam 2026. The candidates can check and download SBI apprentice hall ticket on the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings. SBI apprentice hall ticket login credentials are - application number, password. SBI apprentice exam is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026.

How to download SBI apprentice admit card 2026 at sbi.bank.in

The candidates can check and download SBI apprentice admit card on the official website - sbi.bank.in. To download SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings and click on SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF. Enter login credentials - application number, password. SBI apprentice exam hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SBI apprentice exam admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

SBI apprentice hall ticket PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

SBI Apprentice paper pattern

SBI Apprentice paper will consist of 100 questions, the duration of the paper is 60 minutes.

SBI Apprentice exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

The recruitment drive is being held for 7150 apprentice posts.

For details on SBI apprentice exam 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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