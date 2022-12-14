Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarkari Naukari: 1,673 vacant posts in CBI, Government in Lok Sabha

Sarkari Naukri: Over 1600 vacant posts are there in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel on Wednesday informs the Lok Sabha that there are many vacant posts in CBI. As per Jitendra Singh, there are 1,673 vacant posts in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As of 30.11.2022, the sanctioned strength of personnel in CBI is 7,295 and the number of vacancies is 1,673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories issued vide order dated June 29, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process, he said.

The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers, the minister said.

Proactive efforts are made to ensure the filling up of vacancies at all ranks expeditiously, he said. "CBI requests various organisations, including public sector banks, Ministry of Home Affairs for sponsoring names for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Inspector on deputation in CBI," Singh said.

All central police organizations (CPOs)/state police/banks etc., are regularly requested to send nominations of officers/officials for deputation in the CBI, he said, mentioning the steps taken to fill up the vacant posts. According to Jitendra Singh, numerous posts are vacant in the ministries and government departments. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha informed that there are many vacant posts for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers as on January 1, 2022.

As per the data shared by Jitendra Singh, There is a vacancy for 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 IPS officers and 3,191 IFS officers as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

