RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Village Development Officers (VDOs) city intimation slip 2025. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 is available for download on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 login credentials are- application number, date of birth. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO exam is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025. To download RSSB VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RSSB VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF link. Enter application number, registration number and date of birth as the login credentials. RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO admit card will be released on October 30, 2025 and be available for download on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket login credentials are- application number, registration number and date of birth.

To download RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on hall ticket link. RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RSSB Rajasthan VDO admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on RSSB Rajasthan VDO exam 2025, please visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.