RSSB Rajasthan VDO admit card 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in soon; know how to download

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will soon release the Village Development Officers (VDOs) admit card 2025. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket link is rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the candidates who will appear for the RSSB Rajasthan VDO exam 2025 can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025 PDF download credentials are- application number, date of birth. The RSSB Rajasthan VDO exam is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RSSB Rajasthan VDO admit card 2025 PDF.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use application number, registration number and date of birth as the required login credentials

RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RSSB Rajasthan VDO hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 has already been released, the candidates can check and download on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

To download RSSB VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RSSB VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF link. Enter application number, registration number and date of birth as the login credentials. RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RSSB Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on RSSB Rajasthan VDO exam 2025, please visit the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.